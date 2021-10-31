Tired Raducanu still getting used to life in fast lane

CLUJ-NAPOCA (Romania) • US Open champion Emma Raducanu admitted she was still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on tour, but vowed to brush aside her disappointing quarter-final loss in the Transylvania Open on Friday and come back stronger.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 19, defeated the misfiring 18-year-old 6-2, 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with the Briton committing 41 unforced errors.

"I wasn't physically feeling 100 per cent. I was quite tired and lethargic today.

"Sometimes you just have those days where you don't feel your best," said Raducanu. "I knew from the morning, I knew from practice.

"I wanted to go out there on the court, try my best and see how it was going to go, but I just couldn't get it going today.

"It's just disappointing that you have these days. It's not a nice feeling to have, but I just need to move on from it and brush it off. And then I'll be back soon."

She stunningly won the US Open title last month as a qualifier and, after the Grand Slam, announced that she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson.

She said "things are looking up, so it's going in a good direction" with her search for a new coach.

The teenager won her first two matches on the WTA tour since her Flushing Meadows triumph, and is scheduled to play her last tournament of the season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from Nov 6-12.

Raducanu, who has a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, is undecided if she will head to Bucharest to visit her grandmother or return home due to rising Covid-19 cases in Romania, but is sure she will be playing in Linz.

"It's just the last six months," she added of her fatigue. "It's been a lot of learnings and I've experienced a lot in the last six months with not so much gaps.

"I'm just adapting to the fast-paced life of the tour and obviously still very new to it, so it's still going to take me some time to adjust.

"After Linz, I'll probably have a week off just to reset and (be) mentally and physically fresh for the tough pre-season.

"It's going to be my first one and, from what I've heard, it's a very difficult four weeks physically."

