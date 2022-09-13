Time running out for the old guard

NEW YORK -Newly-crowned champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek led a changing of the guard at the US Open as the transition from the Big Three era and Serena Williams gathered pace.

The exiled Novak Djokovic, 35, prevented from competing in New York due to the United States government's vaccination mandates for visitors from overseas, may yet return to add to his 21 Grand Slam titles in 2023.

But the continued absence from men's tennis of the 41-year-old Roger Federer and the fourth-round exit of record 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, 36, provide further proof the era of the Big Three domination may be coming to an end, sooner rather than later.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek, 21, has risen to the top with her two Slam titles in 2022 adding to her first at Roland Garros in 2020, and there is clear daylight between herself and world No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the rankings.

But the departure of an icon, with 40-year-old Serena Williams heading into retirement following an emotional farewell in New York, is something the women's game is still dealing with.

Her exit in the third round, and Nadal's defeat, meant that for the first time since 2003, the quarter-finals of the women and men's draws at a Grand Slam did not feature at least one of Williams, Nadal, Djokovic or Federer.

"It definitely shows that there's a changing of the guard going on, and obviously some of it has to do with age - for Roger Federer," Swedish great Mats Wilander told Eurosport.

"Some of it has to do with Rafa not playing enough matches to be ready, and of course, a lot of it has to do with the fact Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to come because he's not vaccinated. But at the same time, the depth in the men's game is unbelievable."

Adding weight to that view is the fact that the men's draw saw four new faces in the semi-finals, with debutants Frances Tiafoe and Karen Khachanov joining Alcaraz and losing finalist Casper Ruud.

New world No. 1 Alcaraz is seen as the face of the next generation of stars, but even as he acknowledges a generational shift is well and truly under way, the 19-year-old is not quite ready to call time on the Big Three yet.

"As long as Rafa, Djokovic, Federer are there, they will be the best and the rivalry they have between them will always come first," said the Spaniard.

"But Jannik (Sinner, who made it to the last eight) and I have shown that we are the present and we also have long careers ahead of us."

One thing that appears to be safe for the Big Three now is their Slam accolades, with Federer holding 20 titles.

"I think it's going to be very, very difficult to achieve what they have done in tennis," Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said.

"We're talking about 22 Grand Slams (for Nadal). He has only one. But who knows? I think he has all the tennis and potential to be one of the best."

Tiafoe believes the depth in the men's game would prevent one or two players from dominating the post Big-Three landscape.

"It's cool to see a new era," the American said. "I don't think it will be a Big Three. It will be like a big 12. There's a bunch of guys playing great tennis."

AFP