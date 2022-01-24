Tiley expects Djokovic to be back next year

MELBOURNE • Australian Open and Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley yesterday said he does not believe Novak Djokovic will sue the national governing body following his shocking deportation from the country, and that he expects the world No. 1 to return to play at the Grand Slam next year.

The Serb, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions including the last three years, was denied the opportunity to defend his title after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke ripped up his visa and a federal court dismissed his appeal to stay on.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was given a medical exemption but was later denied entry because it was deemed not a valid excuse to avoid vaccination from Covid-19, which is an Australian immigration requirement amid the pandemic.

Reports have since surfaced that Djokovic is planning to sue Scott Morrison's government and Tennis Australia for A$6 million (S$5.8 million), citing "ill treatment" during his stint in detention.

But Tiley categorically denied that was the case in an interview with national broadcaster ABC yesterday.

Asked about the threat of legal action, he said: "No. There is going to be lots of reports on different things, but we are in a position as we focus on delivering an event right now, and we will continue to deliver a great event."

While Djokovic faces a three-year ban from travelling to Australia as a result of his deportation under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act, Tiley expressed confidence the 34-year-old will be back Down Under next year as exceptions can be made for compelling reasons.

"Obviously, he's got to play out this year, but that will be his intention," he added. "At the end of the day, he's the No. 1 player in the world and he really loves the Australian Open."

Tiley also blamed miscommunication with the federal government for the saga that resulted in Djokovic being kicked out of Australia.

"It was an incredibly challenging environment," he said.

"One or two bits of communication doesn't define all the amounts of communication that continued to go on leading into the event.

"We knew we were going to have a difficult period, and that's why there was a lot of contradiction and complexity with information."