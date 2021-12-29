Thiem the latest star to pull out of Aussie Open

MELBOURNE • Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open owing to a longstanding wrist injury, the former world No. 3 said yesterday.

The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his US Open title this year.

Thiem, who has slipped to 15th in the rankings, reached the final at Melbourne Park last year before going on to win his maiden Major at Flushing Meadows.

He will instead start his 2022 season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina at the end of next month.

Thiem is just the latest big name to pull out of the Australian Open, with former world No. 1s Roger Federer and Serena Williams also notable absentees.

"I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back (there) in 2023," Thiem tweeted.

"For the moment, I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then... get ready for my first event of the season."

Meanwhile, national governing body Tennis Australia yesterday claimed that top-ranked Novak Djokovic had not yet withdrawn from the upcoming ATP Cup men's team event, as other top players, led by former women's world No. 1 and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka, began arriving ahead of the Australian Open.

There are serious doubts as to whether the 20-time Grand Slam champion will travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 - a mandate imposed by organisers of the year's first Major.

Over the weekend, an unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 per cent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which starts on Saturday and is a warm-up event for the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

However, Tennis Australia told Agence France-Presse the record nine-time Australian Open winner, who is due to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day, had yet to pull out of the Sydney-based ATP Cup.

Tennis Australia has organised charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney, with the first arriving yesterday, in a bid to minimise the chances of contracting the virus.

Defending women's Australian Open champion Osaka was among those to touch down.

