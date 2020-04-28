Thiem not for aiding struggling players

VIENNA • Dominic Thiem has rejected the notion that top tennis players should chip in to help lower-ranked competitors who are struggling financially, owing to the sport's shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic last week urged players to contribute to a fund set up by the major governing tennis bodies to help players affected by the hiatus, which began last month.

The Serb also revealed that he was working with second-ranked Rafael Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer to organise aid. The plan involves raising between US$3 million and US$4.5 million (S$6.4 million), with the cash coming from the prize money for the season-ending World Tour Finals or the final bonus pools for top players.

But Austrian Thiem said he felt there were sections of society that needed more urgent help during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic than his peers.

"No tennis player is fighting to survive, even those who are much lower ranked. None of them are going to starve," the 26-year-old told Austrian daily Krone on Sunday.

World No. 3 Thiem, who has reached three Grand Slam finals since 2018, losing each time, also criticised the attitude of some players on the lower-tier Futures circuit.

He claimed that they did not deserve handouts from those playing in the top-tier ATP Tour.

"There are many, many players who don't put the sport above everything else and don't live in a professional manner," he added.

"None of us top players got anything handed to us, we all had to fight our way up."

Given its international format, tennis is likely to be one of the last sports to return to some sort of normalcy.

STOP WHINING No tennis player is fighting to survive, even those who are much lower ranked. None of them are going to starve. DOMINIC THIEM, Austria's world No. 3, criticising lower-ranked players for complaining about their plight.

As such, the debate over whether more help should be rendered to lesser-known players is set to rage on, with no events on the horizon.

There will be no ATP or WTA tournaments before mid-July at the earliest and Nadal is certain the suspension will be extended.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS