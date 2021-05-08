Thiem looking good but Nadal shocked

MADRID • Dominic Thiem came from a set down to beat John Isner and reach the semi-finals of the Madrid Open yesterday.

The Austrian will face Alexander Zverev today after recovering against Isner to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

A showdown with the German would be a repeat of last year's US Open finals, when fourth-ranked Thiem clinched his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, beating the German in five sets.

Record 20-time Major winner and 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal was stunned 6-4, 6-4 by Zverev yesterday, who claimed his third victory in eight meetings.

Despite the Spaniard's upset loss, the world No. 2 will still be the favourite at Roland Garros, when the clay-court Major starts on May 30.

Thiem will be expected to be one of Nadal's fiercest challengers as a two-time French Open finalist and having reached the last four in Madrid despite playing his first tournament since Dubai in March, he looks to be in good shape.

American Isner has never been at his most comfortable on clay but he caught Thiem cold at the Caja Magica by breaking early to claim the opening set.

But Thiem ripped a forehand pass to open up a break opportunity at 3-2 in the second, which he took when Isner hit the net with a volley.

Thiem was reading Isner's serve better by the time the match went to a decider but it was not until 4-4 that he struck again, when he chased down three Isner volleys to serve for victory.

He closed out, a forehand volley securing victory in just under two hours.

"He's (Isner) one of the best servers in history, especially here in the altitude, it bounces high and it's so difficult to return," said Thiem. "To start with a break down is almost like losing the first set but I stayed focused, kept a good fighting spirit.

"Very few points decide that kind of game and that's how I turned things around in the second set."

I DID WELL To start with a break down is almost like losing the first set but I stayed focused, kept a good fighting spirit. DOMINIC THIEM, who is proud of his fightback against big-serving John Isner.

After also twice finishing as runner-up in Madrid, the world No. 4 will be hoping to go one step further this year and with a 8-2 head-to-head advantage over Zverev, he should go into today's match with confidence.

In the other quarter-finals, the unseeded pair of Alexander Bublik and Casper Ruud were set to face off yesterday to meet either eighth seed Matteo Berrettini or 16th seed Cristian Garin in the semi-finals.

In the women's final today, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty meets fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MADRID MASTERS

S-finals: doubles (8pm) and singles (10pm & tomorrow, 3am) - StarHub Ch211