Once he’s too quick to hit, now he’s a slow ghost of a fighter. It’s October 1980, he’s been mauled for 10 rounds, and his corner surrenders. Thirteen months later, in December 1981, it’s worse. After his bout, writes the Washington Post, “He lay on his training table. His twin daughters, 10 years old, wept. His wife, Veronica, stood in silence.”

These are the last boxing days of Muhammad Ali.