French Open ‘will not budge’ in prize money row, says tournament director Mauresmo

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A group of tennis stars will limit their media duties in the build-up to the French Open due to perceived low prize money.

PARIS - The French Open organisers “will not budge” and increase prize money for the 2026 event despite a dispute with players, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said May 21.

A group of tennis stars will limit their media duties in the build-up to the clay-court Grand Slam due to perceived low prize money.

Players have claimed they are currently only paid 15 per cent of the current revenue from the majors, asking for 22 per cent instead.

“We are not going to budge,” Mauresmo told reporters at the tournament draw in Paris, adding she was a “little saddened” by the situation.

“We have prize money that has (...) doubled in 10 years and has also increased significantly recently.”

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked men’s player, earlier this month called for the Slam events to show “respect” to players.

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka also said at the Italian Open that players might have to boycott the sport’s four biggest tournaments - the Australian, French and US Opens and Wimbledon - to “defend our rights”.

A meeting between the French Open organisers and “some of the players’ representatives” is to be held on May 22.

“We don’t usually take what comes from the players lightly,” Mauresmo added.

“I am confident about the discussions that will take place and those that have already taken place.”

The French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the year, gets under way at Roland Garros on May 24. AFP