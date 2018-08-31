Tennis: Zverev sails into third round at US Open

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat a second lucky loser at the US Open on Thursday (Aug 30), overcoming Nicolas Mahut 6-4 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round as he bids for his first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old German won all of his five break points and thumped 10 aces and 18 winners to dispatch his French opponent in one hour and 49 minutes.

The up-and-coming Zverev has had a relatively easy road at Flushing Meadows after beating another lucky loser, Peter Polansky, in straight sets in the first round.

He will expect his good fortune to continue when he meets unseeded countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round on Saturday, having won their last two meetings.