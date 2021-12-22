Tennis: Zverev predicts Djokovic, Medvedev and himself will form big three in 2022

(REUTERS) - Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is confident a changing of the guard is almost complete in men's tennis with next year's big silverware likely to be shared between Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and himself.

The German beat the Serbian great en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics and then ended the year by winning the ATP Finals title for the second time.

Djokovic won three of the year's Grand Slam titles but his old rivals Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer failed to add to their collections with the trio tied on 20 Grand Slams each.

Russian world No. 2 Medvedev beat Djokovic in the US Open final, while Zverev also reached two Grand Slam semis this year.

Heading into the new season Federer, 40, is still recovering from knee surgery while Nadal, 35, is in the early stages of his comeback from a foot injury.

"I think next year could be very similar to the last six months from this year," Zverev, named German Sportsman of the Year this week, told Eurosport Germany's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast.

"Before, there used to be always talk about Nadal, Federer and Djokovic - now the big titles were the Olympics, US Open, Turin (ATP Finals) and Wimbledon, and they were all won by Medvedev, Djokovic and me. I don't expect it to be any different next year."

Zverev ended the year ranked third and believes the top spot is a viable target.

"I know I'm not far away from it, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams," he said.

Theoretically, the 24-year-old Zverev could become No. 1 if he wins the Australian Open and Djokovic misses the tournament because of its Covid-19 vaccine stance.

"The situation with Novak and Australia is still a big question mark," he said. "Of course, I hope that he will be allowed to play, that's very clear.

"There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he doesn't play Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I'm No. 1 in the world and so on and so forth.

"At the end of the day, now is not the time to think about (being No. 1), now is the time to prepare as best as you can so you're physically able to play for it."