Tennis: Zverev loses in Hamburg semi-finals

HAMBURG (DPA) - Home favourite Alexander Zverev lost in the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open on Saturday (July 27) to continue his patchy form.

The 22-year-old wasted two matchpoints before succumbing 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) to the defending champion from Georgia, Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Germany's ATP Finals titleholder Zverev had to dig deep to battle through his quarter-final but his luck ran out in his home city, as it did at Wimbledon this month when he was bundled out in the first round.

Basilashvili will compete on Sunday for his third ATP title.