Tennis: Zverev downs Chung for all German Munich final

Zverev celebrates after winning against South Korea's Hyeon Chung.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) - Defending champion Alexander Zverev booked his place in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich with an impressive straight sets win over South Korea's Hyeon Chung in Saturday's (May 5) semi-final.

Zverev, the top seed, put in an assured display to seal a 7-5, 6-2 victory in one hour, 31 minutes to claim his first win against Chung at the third attempt.

The 21-year-old Zverev will play former Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber in an all-German final.

In his semi-final, Kohlschreiber, 34, who won the Munich title in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had few problems as he saw off Maximilian Marterer for a 6-2, 6-4 win in just over an hour.

