Tennis: Zverev defeats Berrettini to win second Madrid Open title

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the Madrid Open on May 9, 2021.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the Madrid Open on May 9, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID (AFP) - Alexander Zverev recovered from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8/10), 6-4, 6-3 and win the Madrid Open for a second time Sunday (May 9) as he clinched a fourth Masters 1000 title.

The German fifth seed recorded his third consecutive top-10 victory this week, having eliminated five-time Madrid champion Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem to reach the final.

Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, added to his 2018 Madrid triumph as he denied Berrettini successive titles following the Italian's win in Belgrade last month.

