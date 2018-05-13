Tennis: Zverev blitzes Shapovalov to set up Madrid final with Thiem

MADRID (AFP) - German second seed Alexander Zverev swept past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday (May 12) to reach the Madrid Masters final.

The 21-year-old Zverev will face Austria's Dominic Thiem, the man who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the last-eight, in Sunday's championship match.

Thiem, the fifth seed, had earlier defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 in his semi-final.

"This is the earliest I've finished all week," joked Zverev.

"Now I don't know how to do for the next four hours."