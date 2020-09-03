Tennis: Zverev battles into US Open third round

NEW YORK (AFP) - Fifth seed Alexander Zverev required four sets and almost three hours to progress to the third round of the US Open in New York on Wednesday (Sept 2).

The German produced an inconsistent service game against American wildcard Brandon Nakashima in a far from smooth 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-1 win.

The world number seven traded 24 aces with 10 double faults against a player ranked 223 inside an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev, looking for his first Grand Slam title, will play either number 32 seed Adrian Mannarino or 389th-ranked American Jack Sock in round three.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is in action against Maxime Cressy of the USA at the main Arthur Ashe Stadium later on Wednesday.