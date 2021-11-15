Tennis: 'Zero' pressure as Medvedev wins ATP Finals opener

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves the ball at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov 14, 2021.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves the ball at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov 14, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TURIN (AFP) - Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday (Nov 14) on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Russian second seed triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seeded Hurkacz.

"I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.

"I had only two games on Hubert's serve where I had break points. Super happy to make this work and that I managed to get both breaks." Medvedev has now won 23 of his last 26 matches.

Later Sunday, German third seed Alexander Zverev faces sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

This year's ATP Finals are being played in Turin for the first time after being switched from London.

