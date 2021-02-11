Tennis: Wozniacki and David Lee expecting first child

(REUTERS) - Former tennis world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired National Basketball Association star David Lee, on Wednesday (Feb 10) announced they are expecting their first child, a girl.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl in June!" Wozniacki tweeted to her 3 million followers alongside a photo that showed sonogram pictures, a stuffed animal and baby sneakers.

The Dane married two-time NBA All-Star Lee, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, in June 2019.

She won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level after twice falling in the final of the US Open.

She retired following the 2020 Australian Open.