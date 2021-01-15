Tennis: World number 16 Madison Keys tests positive for Covid-19 in Australian Open blow

PARIS (AFP) - World number 16 Madison Keys on Thursday (Jan 14) said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to sit out the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old American's announcement came just hours after former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray said he too had tested positive for the virus.

"I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19 before I was supposed to fly to Australia," Keys wrote on Twitter.

"I am very disappointed not to be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen.

"I am self-isolating at home. I look forward to being back on tour next month."

Keys made the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2015.

