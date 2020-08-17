Tennis: World No. 2 Simona Halep withdraws from US Open over Covid-19 concerns

Simona Halep has decided not to travel to New York to play the US Open.
Simona Halep has decided not to travel to New York to play the US Open.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
39 min ago

(REUTERS) - Women's world No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the US Open due to Covid-19 concerns, she said on Monday (Aug 17).

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open," Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote on Twitter.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.

"I know the USTA (US Tennis Association) and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."

The US Open is already without Spanish men's defending champion Rafael Nadal, injured Swiss star Roger Federer, Canadian reigning women's champion Bianca Andreescu and top-ranked woman Ash Barty of Australia.

Halep had claimed her second title of the year on Sunday, when she beat Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 to win the Prague Open.

The US has around 5.5 million cases of Covid-19 and almost 172,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

US Open organisers are creating a bio-secure bubble in New York with tough protocols to hold the tournament from Aug 31 without fans.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content