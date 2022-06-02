Tennis: World No. 1 Swiatek into French Open final after cruising past Kasatkina

PARIS (AFP) - Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised into the final of the French Open, swatting aside Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in Thursday's (June 2) last-four clash.

It was the Pole's 34th straight victory. The 2020 Roland Garros champion will face either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan - who meet in the second semi-final - in Saturday's showpiece match.

“I’m so grateful. It’s easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek, who won 10 of the last 11 games, said in her on-court interview.

“It’s surprising this week how much they’re supporting me.

“I try to treat every match in the same way because when I think about how it’s the biggest match of the season so far, it stresses me out.”

Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, has climbed from world No. 7 to the top of the rankings on the back of a remarkable unbeaten run which has seen her win five successive tournaments, including four WTA 1,000 titles.

Kasatkina won her first clash with Swiatek on the Eastbourne grass last year, but has now lost all four of their meetings in 2022 in straight sets, without winning more than five games in a match.

Three of those defeats came on hard courts at the Australian Open and in Dubai and Doha.