Tennis: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic falls to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in Shanghai quarters

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Oct 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI - Tennis' world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defence of his Rolex Shanghai Masters title has ended after he lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in the quarter-finals to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday (Oct 11).

The Serb started the 2hr 2min match in commanding fashion, saving break point to lead 5-2 in the first set before closing it off. But his Greek opponent stepped up his level of play in the second set to force a decider, in which he broke early for a 3-1 advantage.

World No. 7 Tsitsipas consolidated the break and served an ace to give himself three match points, and a smash on his third sealed the win.

The victory gives him a 2-1 head-to-head lead over the 32-year-old Djokovic.

Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open, hit 34 winners to Djokovic's 28, and made 22 unforced errors while his opponent had 26.

Djokovic said Tsitsipas was a deserving winner but was not happy with his own performance.

"I wasn't sharp. I lacked that little bit of dynamic movement and acceleration in my shots. I didn't have any break points for two sets," added the Serb.

"He was backing up his serves with really good and aggressive first shots in the rally... I didn't make him defend enough. I just gave him enough time to really dictate the play from the back of the court and he deserved to win."

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas secured his debut spot at the season-ending ATP Finals even before he took to the court, when US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) earlier on Friday.

 
 
 

Tsitsipas will face Medvedev in the semi-final on Saturday and will be seeking a first win against a player to whom he has lost four times.

In the other quarter-finals, Swiss legend Roger Federer takes on German Alexander Zverev while Austria's Dominic Thiem faces Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

