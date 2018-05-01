Tennis: Wimbledon to pay out £34m at 2018 championships but still trails French and US Opens

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wimbledon on Tuesday (May 1) announced it was hiking its total prize pot for the 2018 tennis championships to £34 million (S$62.1 million), up 7.6 per cent from last year.

That pool includes prizes of £2.25 million each for the men's and women's champions - an increase on the £2.2 million they received in 2017.

The prize money eclipses the A$55 million (S$55 million) paid out at January's first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, but at current exchange rates is just shy of the €39.2 million (S$62.8 million) on offer at the French Open starting later this month.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar starting in August, is yet to announce its prize money. Its total purse was US$50.4 million (S$67 million) last year.

Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam event to be played on grass, will take place from July 2 to 15.