Tennis: Wimbledon champion Rybakina into Australian Open final after beating Azarenka

MELBOURNE – Kakahstan’s Elena Rybakina will look to add the Australian Open title after claiming the 2022 Wimbledon crown.

She beat two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in Thursday’s first women’s semi-final on Rod Laver Arena.

In a match of wild momentum swings, Rybakina held her nerve when it counted, staying strong as 24th-seeded Azarenka foundered in a messy first set tiebreak then dropped serve twice to fall 5-2 behind in the second set.

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina was broken as she served for the set but Azarenka double-faulted to give up three match points in the next game, allowing the Moscow-born Rybakina to close out an emphatic win.

Azarenka’s fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka takes on Magda Linett of Poland in the second semi-final.

Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw at fifth in the world and is favourite to win her first Grand Slam.

But she will be wary of 45th-ranked Linette, who has already accounted for four seeds on her surprise journey into the last four. AFP