Tennis: Wimbledon champion Kerber falls at first hurdle in Montreal

MONTREAL (AFP) - Angelique Kerber's first match since capturing the Wimbledon title ended in defeat on Wednesday (Aug 8) as the German lost 6-4, 6-1 to Alize Cornet of France at the Montreal WTA event.

World number four Kerber committed 32 unforced errors against the 34th-ranked Cornet in her 85-minute second round loss.

Cornet, 28, goes on to face Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the third round.

It was her second successive victory against Kerber having also triumphed on hard court in Beijing last year.