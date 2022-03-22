Tennis: Wawrinka to return from injury at Challenger event in Spain

The former world No. 3 has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event. PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury.

The former world No. 3 had been targeting to return on clay next month but has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event to be held in Marbella from Sunday.

The 36-year-old Swiss has also been awarded a wildcard to the main draw of next month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he lifted the trophy in 2014.

Wawrinka suffered a foot injury in early last year and underwent surgery. He has not played since his opening-round loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year.

