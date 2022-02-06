Tennis: US Open champion Raducanu enjoys Singapore stint, says she'll be back

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has promised to return to Singapore after a brief stay in the country.
Posting on her social media on Friday (Feb 4), the US Open winner said: "Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved and had so much fun here. Thank you to everyone's warm welcome, you made it even more special. I'll be back!!"
She added in Mandarin that she had many beautiful memories during her time here. Her post documented her colourful stay in Singapore, showing her visits to many iconic locations such as the Merlion Park, Haji Lane and Ion Orchard.
She also enjoyed a local delicacy, digging into chilli crab at a hawker centre. The 19-year-old had stunned the tennis fraternity when she was spotted at the Tanglin Club on Jan 25 where she had a hit with local players after exiting from the Australian Open just the week before.
Crowds gathered daily just to catch a glimpse of the Briton at training and the Tanglin Club had to set up a queue system to ensure safe management measures were adhered to.
The next day, she was seen practising with her coach, Torben Beltz, and hit with Singaporean players Roy Hobbs and Shaheed Alam, in a morning and afternoon session, respectively.
Shaheed said that Raducanu was "super friendly and humble", and noted how she frequently acknowledged the crowd that had turned up to watch her.
Raducanu's post on social media was well-received and many users took the opportunity to wish her well.
Facebook user Sandhya Nemali said: "We loved having you in the Red Dot. Come back soon Emma! Happy Lunar Year and here's to a great year ahead."
Another user Liaw Sze Keong commented: "Glad you enjoyed your stay here. Thanks for visiting!"
Instagram user Tomas Fransson (@electricfake) said: "Happy you have a good time here. You surely got many new supporters over the past week. Good luck for the 2022 season."