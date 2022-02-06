Tennis: US Open champion Raducanu enjoys Singapore stint, says she'll be back

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has promised to return to Singapore after a brief stay in the country.

Posting on her social media on Friday (Feb 4), the US Open winner said: "Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved and had so much fun here. Thank you to everyone's warm welcome, you made it even more special. I'll be back!!"

She added in Mandarin that she had many beautiful memories during her time here. Her post documented her colourful stay in Singapore, showing her visits to many iconic locations such as the Merlion Park, Haji Lane and Ion Orchard.

She also enjoyed a local delicacy, digging into chilli crab at a hawker centre. The 19-year-old had stunned the tennis fraternity when she was spotted at the Tanglin Club on Jan 25 where she had a hit with local players after exiting from the Australian Open just the week before.