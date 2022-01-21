Tennis: Two-time champ Azarenka sends 15th seed Svitolina packing in third round

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka handed 15th seed Elina Svitolina a comprehensive 6-0, 6-2 defeat to advance to the fourth round of the women's singles on Friday (Jan 21).

"I feel like I played really well tactically and did not really let her into the game," said the 2012 and 2013 champion.

"She's a great defender, she's a great competitor so I had to try to stay on top of her as much as possible and not let her breathe. That was my goal before the match and I feel like I executed that well."