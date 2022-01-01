Tennis: Tsitsipas struggles with elbow injury at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AFP) - Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his top-10 showdown with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Cup on Saturday (Jan 1) with an elbow issue, but then took to the court for a doubles clash, saying he was taking it "match-by-match".

The Greek world number four was due to face the world number nine in his season-opening game after compatriot Michail Pervolarakis lost 6-1, 6-4 to Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the 16-nation event in Sydney.

But instead Aristotelis Thanos played with Tsitsipas watching from the team bench.

The 23-year-old had right elbow surgery in late November after pulling out of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Thanos, ranked 1,076, stood no chance against a polished Hurkacz, who raced past him 6-1, 6-2 to seal the tie for Poland.

But Tsitsipas then appeared for the dead doubles rubber alongside Pervolarakis, showing no obvious signs of the problem as they won 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

"The recovery from my elbow surgery in November is on track for Melbourne and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne," said Tsitsipas, referring to the Australian Open that starts on Jan 17.

"We will see day-by-day, match-by-match until then."

He added: "I pray I am going to be able to play (singles) on Monday against Argentina."

In the other evening tie, Serbia's Filip Krajinovic beat Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 7-5 before Norway's world number eight Casper Ruud hit back by ousting Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 7-5. Serbia won the deciding doubles to take the tie.

Serbia won the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup in 2020, but that was with world number one Novak Djokovic.

He is not in Sydney after withdrawing last week, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.