Tennis: Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16

MELBOURNE (REUTERS, AFP) - Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off the incendiary Benoit Paire to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Saturday with a tough 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 win but appeared not to realise the game was over after converting match point.

Paire dunked a forehand into the net on the first of three match points when serving to stay in the match, but fourth seed Tsitsipas walked to the back of the court rather than approach the net.

The Greek world No. 4, who did not drop a service game, turned around at the baseline with a look of surprise on his face, before walking forward to acknowledge Paire.

"I'm pretty glad with that win, Benoit is someone I say is one of the biggest stars in our game," said Tsitsipas, a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

"It was a very important victory for me today and also very special to be playing on this arena and sharing that with the crowd."

Having held Paire at bay at Rod Laver Arena, the Greek crumbled in the third-set tiebreak to let the Frenchman back into the match.

Paire kept in touch to 4-4 in the fourth set before conceding the match points with a double-fault after 2 hours 42 minutes.

The 23-year-old served strongly with 21 aces and won 89 per cent of his first-serve points along with 47 winners and 26 unforced errors.

It was his fourth victory in five meetings with Paire, but his first over him at a Major.

Tsitsipas will meet American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals.