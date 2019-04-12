Tennis: Top seed Zverev dumped out of Marrakech tournament

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AFP) - Alexander Zverev's poor run of form continued as the world number three crashed out of the ATP event in Marrakech with a second-round defeat by unheralded Spaniard Jaume Munar on Thursday (April 11).

The top seed fell to a 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 6-3 loss to the 60th-ranked Munar.

The 21-year-old Zverev, who has won 10 ATP titles but only reached one Grand Slam quarter-final, also suffered early exits at Miami and Indian Wells in recent weeks - to David Ferrer and Jan-Lennard Struff respectively.

Munar will next face Benoit Paire in the quarter-finals in Morocco.