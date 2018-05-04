Tennis: Top seed Cilic dumped out by Jaziri in Istanbul

Cilic in action during the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco in April 2018.
Cilic in action during the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco in April 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (AFP) - World number four and defending champion Marin Cilic was dumped out of the clay-court ATP event in Istanbul in his first match by unseeded Tunisian Malek Jaziri on Thursday (May 4).

Former US Open champion Cilic was the top seed in Turkey, but was well-beaten 6-4, 6-2 by world number 78 Jaziri in their second-round encounter.

Croatia's Cilic, who lost in both last year's Wimbledon final and January's Australian Open final to Roger Federer, was playing in his first match since a defeat by Kei Nishikori at the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago.

Jaziri will take on either Brazilian Thiago Monteiro or Czech Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals.

