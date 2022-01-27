Tennis: Top seed Barty crushes Keys to make Australian Open final

MELBOURNE (AFP, REUTERS) - A ruthless Ashleigh Barty swept into her first Australian Open final on Thursday (Jan 27) with the top seed outgunning a resurgent Madison Keys in a clinical straight-sets demolition.

The world No. 1 overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes to set up showdown against either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or American 27th seed Danielle Collins.

The reigning Wimbledon champion has yet to drop a set in the Grand Slam and has lost just 21 games in six matches.

Victory in Saturday's final would make Barty the first local to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

While the women's semi-final was a tame affair, things were far more fiery in the men's doubles semi-finals, with tennis' bad boy Nick Kyrgios smashing a racket and flipping a finger at the crowd as he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis ensured an all-Australian Melbourne Park men's doubles final for the first time in 42 years.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeated third seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to set up a final on Saturday against fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

The combustible Kyrgios hit boiling point as he complained about the net cord machine, then pulled out of a service motion at 4-2 in the first set.

He also complained that the Rod Laver Arena crowd were yelling in between first and second serves, despite the fact that he and Kokkinakis had been whipping up the fans into a boorish frenzy.

He flipped a finger at one section of the crowd, petulantly threw a ball against a wall and smashed his racket after he dropped his serve.

"When are you going to control the crowd, bro?" he pleaded with the chair umpire, James Keothavong. "You're gonna keep letting them scream before I serve? It happened four times that game."

The Kyrgios complaints about the crowd echo those of some of his opponents earlier in the tournament, and seem surprising given his partner Kokkinakis had said "the rowdier the better from everyone".

Daniil Medvedev took aim at sections of the crowd following his singles victory over Kyrgios a week ago, saying: "They probably have a low IQ."

Quarter-final doubles opponent Michael Venus then labelled Kyrgios an "absolute knob" for his antics on court.