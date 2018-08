NEW YORK (AFP) - World No. 1 Simona Halep was sent spinning out of the US Open first round on Monday (Aug 27), beaten 6-2, 6-4 by 44th-ranked Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

Romania's Halep became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the first round of the US Open.

It was a second straight first-round exit at Flushing Meadows for French Open champion Halep, who dropped her opening match to Maria Sharapova last year.