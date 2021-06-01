Tennis: Top-ranked Barty fights through injury to avoid upset opening loss

Ashleigh Barty defeated Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at the French Open on June 1, 2021.
Ashleigh Barty defeated Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at the French Open on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    46 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset against American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open on Tuesday (June 1).

Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian seemed to be cruising against the 70th-ranked Pera when she was up 5-2 in the opening set.

Barty, who skipped the clay-court Grand Slam last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, started moving sluggishly thereafter, clearly bothered by an injury, and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set.

The Australian, who started the match with a heavily-strapped left thigh, kept fighting and found a way to victory and a second round meeting against either Magda Linette of Poland and France's Chloe Paquet.

More on this topic

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 