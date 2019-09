NEW YORK (AFP) - Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova was foiled in a bid for her first Grand Slam title Sunday, losing to British 16th seed Johanna Konta 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 7-5.

Konta booked a quarter-final date Tuesday against the winner of a later match between Ukraine's fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in July, and US 10th seed Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up.