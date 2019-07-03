Tennis: Third seed Pliskova, impressive Azarenka into Wimbledon third round

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova reached the last 32 at Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 3) with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Puerto Rico's Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Pliskova, one of four players who could end Wimbledon as the women's world No. 1, will face Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei for a spot in the fourth round.

Earlier, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka thrashed Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-0 in the second round to continue her impressive start.

The unseeded 29-year-old Belarusian produced an aggressive display to overpower her opponent and set up a possible third-round clash with Romanian Simona Halep.

The two-time Australian Open champion's progress since returning to tennis two years ago following the birth of her son Leo has been steady rather than spectacular, not helped by a long-running custody battle with her former partner.

But there are signs that she is beginning to rediscover the form and hunger that took her to Wimbledon semi-finals in 2011 and 2012, as well as quarter-final runs in 2009 and 2015.

Tomljanovic, ranked 49th, simply could not cope with the intensity of Azarenka's play and subsided easily.





Victoria Azarenka (right) thrashed Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-0. PHOTO: AFP



Azarenka, who beat Alize Cornet in the first round, is in the third round of a Grand Slam for only the third time since returning to the Tour in June 2017.

Meanwhile, the all-star duo of former world No. 1s Andy Murray and Serena Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles.

Mies, 28, comes fresh from creating a major surprise partnering Kevin Krawietz to win the French Open title, beating home hopes Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in straight sets.

American-born Guarachi, who is also 28, has a more modest record though she won the Swiss Open doubles final last year and reached the Istanbul Cup final this season.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, announced he was joining forces with Williams in an all-star partnership on Tuesday.

"It'll be great," Murray told STV. "I'm just happy to be fit and healthy again.

"With what's happened the last year or so, you never know what's round the corner, so it's a great opportunity.

"I'll look forward to it."

The 32-year-old, who won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, is already entered into the men's doubles at Wimbledon, where he is playing alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.