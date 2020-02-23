Tennis: Thiem thwarted in bid to pass Federer in world rankings

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP, REUTERS) - World No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria missed a chance to reach a career-best third in the ATP rankings with a Rio Open quarter-final loss Saturday (Feb 22) to Italy's Gianluca Mager.

Mager, a 128th-ranked qualifier playing in only his eighth career tour-level match, defeated 2017 Rio champion Thiem 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in a match that was halted on Friday by rain.

Had Thiem reached the semi-finals in his clay-court debut of the year, he would have overtaken Roger Federer for third in Monday's ATP rankings.

Thiem was down a set and a break when rain stopped the match with Mager leading 7-6 (7-4), 2-1.

Mager served for the match in the ninth game of the second set but Thiem broke to pull level at 5-5, only to have the Italian claim the final two games and the match after one hour and 55 minutes on the court.

Mager booked a semi-final date against 106th-ranked Hungarian lucky loser Attila Balazs, who outlasted 133rd-ranked Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in another rain-hit quarter-final.

Saturday's other semi-final pitted Chilean third seed Cristian Garin and fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, but rain again prevented those matches from being completed.

When the semi-finals finally went on court late Saturday, Mager won the first set against Balazs 7-6 (7-4), and they were level at 3-3 when rain halted play again.

Garin was up 6-4, 4-4 on Coric in their match, with both to resume Sunday.

In Florida, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open on Saturday.

After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.

Nishioka clinched the victory with his second match point when Humbert fired a forehand wide. It was the third time this week he has won from a set down.

"(I was) a little bit frustrated after the first set. But after the rain came, my mind reset and I just restarted again," Nishioka said. "The rain coming was pretty lucky for me, maybe. It helped."

He will go for his second ATP Tour victory on Sunday when he faces the winner of the semi-final between second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada and American fourth seed Reilly Opelka that was rained out on Saturday.

Nishioka won 27 of 37 points in the deciding set to defeat the Frenchman.

Early on, Humbert played controlled offence that saw him make few errors. But after the rain in the second set, Nishioka was able to break down Humbert's game and put on more pressure.

"After the first set I just figured out how to play against him and just kept trying to do it and then it worked," Nishioka said. "From the second set I say, 'Okay, let's do it this way'."