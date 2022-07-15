Tennis: Thiem 'definitely back' after second straight win in Bastad

(REUTERS) - Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem says he is "definitely back" after following up his first win in 14 months with a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-4 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Swedish Open.

The former world No. 3, who beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori earlier this week to snap a 10-match losing streak on the ATP Tour, was sidelined for nine months after injuring his wrist in June 2021.

Before his win over Ruusuvuori, the 28-year-old had failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he played at since he came back from injury in March, falling to No. 339 in the rankings.

"The win against Emil gave me confidence that I can compete against the best players in the world and today against Roberto," Thiem said in his on-court interview after his win over Spanish fourth seed on Thursday (July 14).

"He is always such a tough opponent. I was expecting and hoping it would be a close match. Then when I won the first set in the tiebreak, I said 'Hey, I can win today'.

"I had the belief until the end of the match and the third set was really good.

"Two really top opponents, so if I can beat them I am definitely back. I am into the quarters of a really strong tournament, so I am happy. It is a process, but I am going the right way."

Thiem will face Argentinian eighth seed Sebastian Baez in the quarter-finals later on Friday.