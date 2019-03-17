Tennis: Thiem books Indian Wells final against Federer

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Milos Raonic 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 on Saturday (March 16) to book a title clash with five-time champion Roger Federer at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Thiem, ranked eighth in the world, withstood 17 aces from the rangy Canadian, gaining the only break of the contest in the third set.

He'll fight for a maiden Masters 1000 title against Swiss great Federer.

Federer, seeking a record sixth Indian Wells crown, reached the final when semi-final opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with a right knee injury.

Thiem, 25, has split four prior meetings with the 20-time Grand Slam champion 2-2.