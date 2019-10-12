Tennis: Teenage star Gauff reaches maiden WTA final

LINZ (AFP) - American teenage sensation Coco Gauff reached the first WTA final of her career on Saturday (Oct 12), defeating German Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 in Linz.

The 15-year-old, who was only in the draw as a lucky loser, will bid for her first title on Sunday against either Jelena Ostapenko or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Gauff has already earned a main-draw place at the Australian Open and is set to break into the world's top 100 on Monday.

She became the youngest woman to reach a WTA final since Nicole Vaidisova won the Tashkent title in 2004.

