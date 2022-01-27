Tennis teen-spotting

Spectators, some armed with cameras, colourful umbrellas and inquisitive eyes, lined pavements and a balcony yesterday with the centre of attention being a petite figure delivering some big serves on a tennis court.

US Open winner Emma Raducanu had returned to the Tanglin Club, a day after The Straits Times reported that she had been spotted hitting with local players there.

She is transiting in Singapore for a week, following her second-round exit from the ongoing Australian Open last Thursday.

She was seen practising with her coach, Torben Beltz, and hitting with Singaporean players Roy Hobbs and Shaheed Alam, in a morning and afternoon session, respectively.

Shaheed, 23, said he was "super excited" at the prospect of sharing a court with Raducanu, but also "a little nervous" to serve as a hitting partner for a top player.

But he added: "It was really fun. I don't think I've practised with so many people watching before, even people just standing at the side of the road to catch a glimpse of her.

"I was really grateful to be on the same court as her and hitting the same ball."

Shaheed, a four-time national singles champion, added that he found Raducanu "super friendly and humble", and noted how she frequently acknowledged the crowd that had turned up to watch her.

Raducanu's humility and friendliness were also what struck former national junior player Clare Cheng, who managed to get a photograph with the 19-year-old British star on Tuesday.

"It was quite surreal to be able to watch her play. I've been following her journey since her Wimbledon run (to the top 16 last year), so it's exciting to see her in person."

There was a considerable increase in the number of onlookers yesterday, as about 30 people watched from the pavement outside the tennis facility along Claymore Hill, for both sessions.

Inside, over 30 others watched from a balcony situated above the courts, some of whom were armed with cameras fitted with ultrazoom lenses.

Sources told ST that the Tanglin Club had even set up a queue system, so it could ensure safe management measures were adhered to by the eager crowd.

Shortly after each of her sessions ended, a swarm of about 20 fans gathered at a waiting van which she was swiftly whisked into.

While those in the morning were treated only to a smile and a wave as the vehicle moved off, those in the afternoon managed to snag an autograph or photo with the star.

One observer, who only gave her name as Audrey, lives opposite the tennis courts and said she had learnt of Raducanu's presence in Singapore from ST's report.

Audrey said she has a daughter aged 11, who plays in the national tennis developmental training squad but could not watch Raducanu train because of school. But she was keen to pass on her observations to her daughter.

"I will definitely tell my daughter that Emma was very serious about warming up, stretching, stuff like that... you know how kids are, they just want to hit the ball," she said.

Student Justin Hsieh wore a rueful look as he exited the club without a photo with Raducanu.

"Her agent said no photos (were allowed) because yesterday too many people asked already," said the 13-year-old, who plays socially.

"But at least I got to watch her train and play a bit, and that was interesting."

Mana Miyai was luckier. The 40-year-old Japanese, who has been living in Singapore for seven years, bumped into Raducanu at the Isetan Scotts department store on Tuesday.

"For a few seconds I wasn't sure if it was her or not because she was wearing a mask, but when I saw her trademark bracelet, I was sure," explained Miyai, a tennis enthusiast, "so I approached her and asked for a picture and a handshake. She gladly accepted, and I was so happy. She has a beautiful smile."

It is understood Raducanu is headed to Dubai after her Singapore pit stop, though her name is not on the entry list for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour event next month.