Tennis: Switzerland's Bencic reaches Indian Wells semi-finals

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Switzerland's Belinda Bencic's resurgence continued on Thursday (March 14) as she reached the Indian Wells WTA semi-finals with a battling 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over fifth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

Bencic, a former world number seven whose ranking slumped as injuries stalled her career, took her current winning streak to 12 matches.

Six of those wins have come against top-10 players, including a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over world number one and defending Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

Bencic, who won her first title in four years at Dubai last month, will face either seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams or two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber for a place in the final.