Tennis: Swiatek, Pegula into US Open quarter-finals

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier hadn't won a hardcourt match in her career before coming to New York. However, she went into Monday's match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world number two Anett Kontaveit.

The 23-year-old from Dortmund swept through the opener with breaks in the first and seventh games. She held her nerve in an eight-minute second game of the second set, saving two break points.

Niemeier sensed a shock victory when she broke for 2-1 but Swiatek eventually prevailed, taking a set which featured seven breaks of serve in 10 games.

In the decider, the Pole raced to a 4-0 lead with the powerfully-built Niemeier only winning five points. Moments later Swiatek completed victory with her 19th 'bagel' set of the season to wrap up a place in a third Grand Slam quarter-final of 2022.

Swiatek said her success in 2022 has been helped by her rigid loyalty to her walk-on play list which includes AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam. "I have been listening to it all year and I am pretty bored with it," she said. "But I am not going to change now."

Meanwhile Jessica Pegula became the second American woman into this year's US Open quarter-finals after brushing aside two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets on Monday.