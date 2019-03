INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (AFP) - World number three Alexander Zverev tumbled out of the third round of the ATP

Indian Wells Masters Monday, falling 6-3, 6-1 to fellow German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Struff, ranked 55th in the world, defeated Zverev for the first time in five meetings and will fight for a quarter-final berth against 13th-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic.

Raonic rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to beat qualifier Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.