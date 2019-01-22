Tennis: Stefanos Tsitsipas 'living the dream' after powering his way into Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas said he "surprised himself" with his fairy-tale Australian Open run after sweeping into the semi-finals on Tuesday (Jan 22).

The 20-year-old followed his stunning win over Roger Federer by accounting for Spain's 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who in the first round had ended Andy Murray's tournament and possibly his career.

Tsitsipas had to contend with dropping his serve early in the first three sets before coming through 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) in 3hr 15min on Rod Laver Arena.

"Roberto showed some good tennis the entire week. But, at the end, it's completely different to what I can picture it before going on the court, how you can imagine your opponent is going to play," Tsitsipas said.

"I did surprise a little bit myself with my performance."

The exciting Tsitsipas, who sports a flowing mane of long hair, became the first Greek player to go so deep at any Grand Slam and fell to the floor, head in hands after the winning point.

"It all feels like a fairy tale almost," he said. "I'm just living the dream, living what I've been working hard for.

"I was asked my goals this year and said Grand Slam semis. And when I was answering this question, I thought I was crazy. But it is real. It just happened."

Tsitsipas, who broke through in 2018 with his first ATP Tour title and won the NextGen finals, will face either world No. 2 Rafael Nadal or unseeded Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final.

For the 30-year-old Bautista Agut, who came into his first Slam quarter-final unbeaten in 2019 after winning in Doha, the wait for a maiden major semi-final goes on.

After encountering the gifted Greek at close quarters for the first time, he still fancies either Nadal or Novak Djokovic to lift the Norman Brookes trophy.

"He's playing very good tennis," the Spanish world No. 24 told reporters of Tsitsipas.

"But here I think Rafa and Novak are my favourites."

In the women's draw, eighth seed Petra Kvitova powered past local hope Ashleigh Barty to make the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday in the Czech's best Grand Slam performance since she was injured in a terrifying knife attack.

The two-time Wimbledon champion broke down in tears after defeating Barty 6-1, 6-4 to set up a final-four clash with unseeded American Danielle Collins, who continued her fairy-tale run by bouncing back spectacularly to down Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

"Thank you guys, I didn't really imagine being back in this great stadium again to play with the best. It's great," said the 28-year-old left-hander, who was attacked in her home in the Czech Republic in late 2016.

Kvitova required extensive surgery after the burglar slashed her racket hand, leaving her with permanent nerve damage, but she has put together one of the best winning streaks of her career this year.

She has 10 straight victories this year, claiming the Sydney International warm-up tournament and speeding to the Open final four without dropping a set.