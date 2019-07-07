Tennis: Star duo Murray and Serena ease to victory on Wimbledon bow

LONDON (AFP) - Superstar duo Andy Murray and Serena Williams breezed into the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 6), beating Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi 6-4, 6-1.

Murray and Williams - both former world number ones and singles champions at Wimbledon - had little trouble in dispensing with their opponents.

There was an element of farce when they let slip a set point in the opener as Williams ended up tumbling over and landing unceremoniously on her backside at the net.

However, they closed out the set and took control of the next by breaking their opponents immediately.

While mixed doubles is foreign territory largely for Murray, Williams is the youngest ever female winner, partnering Max Mirnyi to victory in 1998 aged just 16 at Wimbledon.

Victory made up for Murray's exit earlier on Saturday from the men's doubles.