Tennis: Sofia Kenin introduces herself to world with a performance of defiance and dazzle

MELBOURNE - Brilliant surgery takes place in private and the bold business deal is done out of view. But in sport we are privileged witnesses to the astonishing deed as it happens. We get to see young people chase glory, and find it, in the most testing circumstances. And it doesn't matter how many times you see it, it is always utterly beautiful.

On Saturday (Feb 1), on a night swirling with emotion at the Australian Open, Sofia Kenin, 21, introduced herself to a wider planet with a performance of defiance and dazzle. "I'm a tough cookie," she said later and it was plain truth not boast.

She lost the first set of her first Grand Slam final, was 0-40 down at 2-2 in the third set and was playing two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Still Kenin won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and three minutes and required only three words to describe her amazement.

"Oh my God", she said incredulously to her dad on court. "Oh my God," she said as she entered the interview room. Champagne was in her hand, the trophy next to her and her name on a cheque for AUS$4.12 million (S$3.76 million). Today, she said, she will visit the Cartier shop. We understand.

Men's tennis is still romancing the old guys but in the women's game change has been spirited and stylish. In 16 months has come Naomi Osaka from Japan, Ash Barty from Australia, Bianca Andreescu from Canada and now this American. This is a talented world Tour.

Kenin's dad, Alex, who emigrated from Moscow to America, once worked as a driver at night and his daughter hasn't had an easy ride. No fanfare has surrounded her and no hype has preceded her. The only way to demand people's attention is to produce a level of play that is irresistible.

And so at this Open, only her 12th Grand Slam event, Kenin has beaten Coco Gauff, outplayed world No.1 Barty and now held off Muguruza. Grit, we now know, is her calling card, a sweet backhand is her signature, confidence is her scent, and her desire is clear from the first time she bounces her racket.

Outside the rain dribbled, inside both players kept their sun shades on. Muguruza is 1.82m tall, but Kenin is only 1.70m, a reminder that even the somewhat short player can throw tall shadows in tennis. "Size doesn't really matter," she insisted. "Just matters how tough you are."

Kenin might have been in her first Major final but she completed the first game in less than 90 seconds. Nerves? Where? She bounced on the baseline and her ponytail bobbed, like a boxer overeager for the bell to ring. If you asked her, she would ban changeovers.

But then, in the third game, she was broken. Muguruza, five years older, was asserting her experienced self. The Spaniard has been caught in her own struggle as her talent, like the tide, has risen and fallen. In 2017 she was No. 1, yet by the end of last year she was No. 36. Then last winter she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and on a summit of another kind she seemed to have rediscovered herself.

Shots thudded, shoes squeaked and Muguruza produced a grunting music. She produced two double faults to be broken back to 4-4 but broke Kenin again to win the set 6-4. She looked set, but sport is deceptive. She would win only four of the next 16 games.

In Grand Slam finals, two contests occur at once: a rival is to be played and a moment must be mastered. Under the roof the crowd is louder, in the corner the trophy glints, and below the skin the heart races. "Calm down," Kenin told herself and she listened.

In the first set she collected 15 unforced errors, in the next two sets only eight in total. Her skill lay not just in her wrists, but in the strong wiring in her head. At 2-2 in the third set, at 0-40 down, her response was an unflinching masterclass in hitting - backhand winner, backhand winner, forehand winner, ace, forehand winner.

"I knew I had to take my chance," she said. "I had to be brave... I needed to come up with the five best shots of my life."

By the end Mugurzua looked a little heavy-legged and Kenin was teary. "I felt I was getting closer to the title, something that I really want." The last point was an eighth Spanish double-fault and the American looked dazed in victory. Of course she was. Over 15 years she has pulled on sneakers, belted forehands, driven miles, got on planes, cried in hotel rooms when defeated, all for just one Saturday like this.

"Dream" she said seven times on Thursday and "dream" she repeated five times again yesterday. Almost everyone yesterday saw it come true, except for a woman in Pembroke Pines in Florida. "My mom cannot watch me," Kenin confessed, but once the match was over she dialled her mom and told her the only words that mattered.

"Everything's fine. I won."