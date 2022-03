Tennis: Short but sweet, key moments in Barty's brilliant career

SYDNEY (AFP) - Reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty announced her shock retirement from tennis on Wednesday (March 23) aged 25. Here are a few highlights from her short but illustrious career:

'Dream' Wimbledon triumph

The Australian wins Wimbledon on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's triumph there. Barty's victory in 2021 fulfils a dream that leaves her wondering how long she wants to carry on.

In her retirement message Barty - who won the French Open in 2019 - described her Wimbledon crown as her "one true dream".

"I've had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments and Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person," she said, describing the emotion of an athlete who has worked hard her entire life "for one goal".

"To be able to win Wimbledon - which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis - that really changed my perspective."

Australian Open at last

Even after Wimbledon "there was just a little part of me that wasn't quite satisfied, wasn't quite fulfilled", Barty now says. "And then came the challenge of the Australian Open." In January, Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years.

The world No. 1 was 5-1 down in the second set against fearless American Danielle Collins but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed in straight sets.

"It's a dream come true for me and I'm just so proud to be an Aussie," she said on the day. "But for me it's about the memories more than the trophies, it's the memories we make from the whole journey." Taking the Australian Open title is "my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been", Barty said as she revealed her decision to leave the sport. "As a person this is what I want. I want to chase after some other dreams."

Leaving tennis, Act I

Barty decides out of the blue aged 18 to take a break from tennis - she had won the junior Wimbledon title in 2011 and reached three Grand Slam doubles finals.

"I know I've done this before, but in a very different feeling," she now says of that decision.

At the time she received the full support of her mentor and role model Goolagong Cawley.