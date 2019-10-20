Tennis: Shapovalov lands maiden ATP title in Stockholm

Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates with the trophy after the men's single final against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia at the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 20, 2019.
STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov lifted his first ATP title on Sunday (Oct 20) after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the Stockholm Open final.

Shapovalov, 20, did not drop a single set throughout the week in Stockholm and blasted 16 aces to see off the 60th-ranked Krajinovic.

World number 34 Shapovalov became the first Canadian ATP singles champion since Milos Raonic won at Brisbane in January 2016.

Serbia's Krajinovic, a runner-up at the 2017 Paris Masters, fell short in his bid for a first career title after losing his third ATP final.

