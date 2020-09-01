Tennis: Sevastova picks up first win of year to send Gauff to US Open exit, men's ninth seed Schwartzman also out

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Anastasija Sevastova beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to claim her first match win of the year on Monday (Aug 31) and advance to the second round of the US Open.

In a ragged, scrappy affair packed with breaks, double faults and unforced errors, it was the 30-year-old Latvian who made one fewer mistake, collecting her first success of 2020 on the fourth match point when 16-year-old Gauff sent a timid return into the net.

It marked the first opening-round exit from a Grand Slam for Gauff, a crowd favourite at Flushing Meadows before the Covid-19 pandemic, when spectators were allowed into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"I was just calm in the end," said Sevastova, a US Open semi-finalist in 2018. "Somehow I managed to be calm and stayed there and took my chances.

"I love being here, even in the bubble. I love the atmosphere, even now it doesn't matter I have just amazing memories from the years before.

"And finally I won a match."

After dropping the opening set, Gauff somehow managed to win the second despite being broken three times, registering seven double faults and committing 16 unforced errors.

But when it mattered, it was the teenager showing far more composure than her 30-year-old opponent who was left smashing her racket when Gauff broke her twice over the final four games and then held serve to level the contest.

The errors dropped and quality improved in a much tighter third set, Sevastova getting the only break at 5-4 to clinch victory.

In men's action, Britain's Cameron Norrie, ranked 76th in the world, charged back from two sets down to stun Argentine ninth seed Diego Schwartzman.

The 25-year-old Briton looked dead and buried after dropping serve five times in the opening two sets but recovered to claim a memorable 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5. win. The four-hour-long slugfest saw Norrie save two match points in a contest that set a US Open record of 58 break points.

Related Story Tennis: Dominant Tsitsipas advances to US Open second round

Related Story Tennis: Former champion Kerber reaches US Open second round

"I'm not sure it's too good of a record to be holding, but I think it had a lot to do with how he returns. It was tough to get free points out there," Norrie said.

"It shows that it was just two dogs out there battling with no serves really. It was a good match and I guess I'll take the record," added the left-hander.